Democratic Republic of Congo – Ebola outbreak (DG ECHO, UN, national authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 July 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 15 Jul 2019 — View Original
- 2,489 cases of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) have been reported since the outbreak was declared on 1 August 2018. There are 1,665 reported deaths. 698 patients have recovered.
- An EVD patient was reported in Goma on 14 July. The person had travelled from Butembo to Goma by bus. After consulting a health centre with fever, he was transferred to the Ebola treatment centre in Goma where a laboratory test confirmed EVD. The bus driver and 18 passengers are in the process of being vaccinated. There were no other patients in the health centre initially visited and it is now being decontaminated.
- A total of 161,400 people have been vaccinated so far including health workers and other first responders, contacts of EVD cases and contacts of contacts.
- In Beni, one of the hotspots of the epidemic, two local Ebola responders were killed on 13 and 14 July. Insecurity continues to hamper the response.
- An international stocktaking event on the Ebola outbreak and response is being organised by the United Nations in Geneva today.