30 Dec 2018

Democratic Republic of Congo – Ebola outbreak (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 December 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 30 Dec 2018 View Original

As of 29 December there are 593 reported cases (545 confirmed and 48 probable). Vaccination activities were stopped in Goma, Beni, Butembo, Katwa, Komanda following demonstrations. The response to the ongoing Ebola virus outbreak has been severely affected by prevailing situation in Beni and Butembo. Contact tracing and vaccination activities have been particularly disturbed, but also alerts notification and investigations and, in general, all community activities including community deaths investigations as well as safe and dignified burials. In Beni, the transit centre is still not functional.

