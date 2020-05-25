Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC): Population Movement Plan of Action Final Report n° MDRCD027

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On Sunday 16 December 2018, inter-ethnic violence in the territory of Yumbi, in Maï Ndombe province of The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) led to the destruction of property and forced a large number of the population from the affected areas to cross River Congo to find refuge in several localities in the Republic of Congo (RoC-Brazzaville) and in the territory of Bolobo in the DRC. The conflict that opposed the Banunu and Batende communities is said to have originated as a result of long-standing tensions between both communities, which were further compounded by tensions surrounding the 30 December 2018 presidential elections in the DRC. In just two days, about 900 people were reported to have been killed in Yumbi territory. The tensions were further fueled by the announcement of the election results in early January 2019. The conflict mainly affected the localities of Yumbi, Nkolo and Bongende, with the destruction of houses and social infrastructure, and several cases of physical violence.

In that context, DRC Red Cross, supported by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), requested financial support from the IFRC’s Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to assist people displaced within the DRC and provide them with immediate supplies. For details on the damages resulting from that conflict, kindly read the DREF operation and the two operations updates that were published on IFRC public website. This final report is highlighting the achievements with DREF funds in the DRC. Another DREF operation managed by IFRC’s Country Cluster Office in Yaoundé was launched to assist DRC people who had found refuge in neighbouring Republic of Congo (RoC). For details on that other operation, read here.