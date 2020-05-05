Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC): Population Movement (Community health response) - Emergency Plan of Action Final Report DREF n° MDRCD023

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

From August 2016, tension and violence in the Kasaï Central province caused forced displacement and further erosion of the overall humanitarian situation throughout Greater Kasai and the surrounding provinces. In 2017, the violence expanded to Kasai, Kasai Oriental and Lomami provinces. By August 2017, around 1.4 million people were reported to have been displaced from Kasai conflict. In October 2017, the UN classified DRC crisis as an IASC Level 3 Emergency.

This emergency appeal, which was launched as a result of that situation was intended to respond to the needs resulting from the population movement from Kasai province into neighbouring Lomami province. While a multisector assessment carried out in October 2017 identified a large number of needs, this appeal focussed on responding specifically to the persistent cholera outbreak in Lomami.

The National Coordination team for cholera control in DRC had reported that the lack of systematic community-led response was hindering and limiting the overall control of the cholera outbreaks across the country. The epidemiological trends and recent history in DRC show that health indicators deteriorate further for Internally Displaced People (IDPs). IDPs staying with host communities, often having suffered before and during displacement from poor hygiene and a weak health condition generally, are more exposed to cholera outbreaks and other communicable diseases.

Even though many families had returned to their homes by November 2017, the long-term impacts of the violence and mass displacement have left populations extremely vulnerable in the Lomami province. The risk exposure to cholera and other water-borne diseases has been extremely high all due to lack of access to potable water, hygiene infrastructure and adequate medical care.

The latest figures provided by the Ministry of Health indicate that there has been a continuous decrease of cases from around 1,000 per week at the beginning of the year 2018 to only 209 in week 21 which is the lowest case count since January 2017. However, there are new cases in some health areas like Kalambayi in Lomami, in the Kasai Oriental. Unfortunately, cases have started to increase again on week 20 where 19 cases and 4 deaths are reported by the head of health division in Mbuji Mayi.