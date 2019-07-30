Democratic Republic of the Congo: DRC Humanitarian Fund - Dashboard (January - June 2019)

In 2019, the DRC HF continues to assist the most vulnerable populations by working together with its partners to address priority needs in an effective and targeted manner. Since the beginning of the year, the Humanitarian Coordinator (HC) has approved three allocations amounting to $ 56.6 million.

In total, 63 projects were funded through one Standard allocation and two Emergency allocations. Those projects are implemented by 43 implementing partners, of which 18 national NGOs and 25 international NGOs.