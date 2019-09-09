09 Sep 2019

Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) – High levels of food insecurity (DG ECHO, IPC Analysis) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 09 Sep 2019 View Original
  • The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is not only facing its biggest Ebola outbreak, it is also facing the second biggest food crisis in the world, after Yemen, and it continues to worsen. Newly published analysis from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) shows that over 15.9 million people are severely food insecure (up from 13.1 in the first semester of 2018 that was already the double compared to 2017). More than 4 million people are currently in what is termed an ‘emergency’ situation (IPC Phase 4).
  • The main driver of food insecurity is the high activity of a multitude of armed groups, which causes displacement and prevents people from accessing local markets and farming their lands. The territories classified in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) are mainly located in the provinces of Ituri, the Kasais, South Kivu and Tanganyika – which overlaps with areas experiencing or having experienced high levels of violence.
  • Children are also heavily affected. The Humanitarian Response Plan for 2019 estimates that 4.3 million children under 5 years are malnourished, out of whom 1.3 million are severely malnourished.

