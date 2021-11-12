DR Congo
Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) – Food insecurity (IPC) (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 November 2021)
- According to the latest IPC (Integrated food security Phase Classification) published on 10 November, 27 million people in DRC are experiencing high levels of food insecurity between September and December 2021, which represents around 26,5% of the Congolese population. 6.1 million people are experiencing critical levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 4).
- The projections for the first semester of 2022 are similarly alarming. Findings show that nearly 860,000 children under five and nearly 470,000 pregnant or lactating women are likely to be acutely malnourished.
- The country has the largest number of highly food insecure people in the world which is a result of a combination of persistent conflict, insecurity and massive displacement, economic decline and chronic under-development, high food prices and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.