22 Jan 2020

Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC): Flow Monitoring Dashboard - Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), 1 - 28 November 2019

from International Organization for Migration
OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

Over the reporting period from 1 to 28 November, a total of 38,940 movements were observed at five Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) at Points of Entry and Control (PoE/PoCs): Kanyabayonga, Kilolirwe, Mumbambiro, Grande Barrière de Goma, and the Port of Goma. These locations were chosen strategically for the protection of major population centres, the monitoring of cross-border movements, and the monitoring movements between affected and non-affected zones.

Data from WHO and the Ministry of Health shows that a total of eight health zones were affected during the course of November. Affected health zones are defined as those which experienced a newly confirmed case of EVD from 21 days prior to the start of the reporting period through the end of the period (i.e. from 09 October to 30 November 2019).The number of newly confirmed cases decreased during the reporting period from 76 cases in October to 39 cases in November, while the number of zones experiencing new cases dropped from 10 to 4 over the same period.

Of the 2,415 movements observed to, from, or within affected zones, DTM identified 985 outgoing movements from affected health zones (41%) and 1,414 incoming movements to affected areas (59%), while 16 movements were internal, within affected health zones (Fig. 1-B). Most of the outgoing travelers identified as departing from affected areas reported travelling from Beni and Butembo, and going to Goma and Karisimbi via the Kanyabayonga PoC (6-B). Observations from and to affected zones dropped sharply from mid-November (Fig. 8), as a result of the suspension of data collection at Kanyabayonga PoC from the 16th onward due to insecurity (Fig. 8).

As expected, the vast majority of movements from and to affected zones were observed through Kanyabayonga PoC (6-B), while the vast majority of all cross-border movements were observed via Grande Barrière PoE (6-A). A relatively small number (n=17) of travelers observed from affected zones reported their final destination as outside of DRC, nearly half of which were travelling to Rwanda via Grande Barrière.

