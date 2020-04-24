Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC): Flow Monitoring Dashboard - Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), 19 - 31 December 2019

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

Over the reporting period from 19 to 31 December, a total of 11,430 movements were observed at four Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) at Points of Entry and Control (PoE/PoCs): Grande Barrière de Goma, Mubambiro, OPRP, and the Port of Goma. These locations were chosen strategically for the protection of major population centres, the monitoring of cross-border movements, and the monitoring movements between affected and non-affected zones.

Data from WHO and the Ministry of Health shows that a total of eight health zones were affected during the course of November. Affected health zone is defined as any health zones that reported a confirmed positive case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) from 21 days prior to data collection (i.e. from 27 November to 31 December 2019). For this reporting period, affected zones included Beni, Butembo, Katwa, Biena, Kalungata, Oicha, Mabalako, and Mandima health zones.

Of the 285 movements observed to, from, through, or within affected zones, DTM identified 76 outgoing movements from affected health zones (27%) and 194 incoming movements to affected areas (68%), while 15 movements were transits through affected health zones (Fig. 1-B). Most of the outgoing travelers identified as departing from affected areas reported travelling from Beni and Butembo, and going to Goma and Karisimbi via the OPRP PoC (6-B), while many traveling from Butembo also reported traveling to Ibanda in South Kivu through the Port of Goma. No travelers observed by the four active PoE/PoCs during the reporting period reported traveling directly from or to Biena, Kalungata, Mabalako, or Mandima zones. From 27 November to 31 December, the majority (62%) of new confirmed cases were reported in Mabalako health zone.

The vast majority of movements from affected zones were observed via OPRP (59%) and Port of Goma (37%) PoCs (6-B), while the vast majority of all cross-border movements were observed via Grande Barrière PoE (6-A). No travelers observed from affected zones reported their final destination as outside of DRC.