Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC): Flow Monitoring Dashboard (25 July - 15 Aug 2019)

Overview and Trends

This Dashboard provides an analysis of the trends in population mobility observed at two (2) flow monitoring points established at OPRP and Mubambiro Points of Control (POC) around Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Observations were made between the 25th of July and the 15th of August, 2019. Over the reporting period, a total of 15,608 movements were observed by enumerators at these points.

Around 99% of all movement were internal within DRC, with a negligible 0.4% incoming flows from other countries and less than 1% outflows to other countries. The majority of travelers were originating from, and traveling towards, areas surrounding the 2 FMPs, however, longer distance travels were also noted from Ebola-affected region like Butembo, Bunia, Mambasa and Beni.