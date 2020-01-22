22 Jan 2020

Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC): Flow Monitoring Dashboard (25 July - 15 Aug 2019)

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 29 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.29 MB)

Overview and Trends

This Dashboard provides an analysis of the trends in population mobility observed at two (2) flow monitoring points established at OPRP and Mubambiro Points of Control (POC) around Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Observations were made between the 25th of July and the 15th of August, 2019. Over the reporting period, a total of 15,608 movements were observed by enumerators at these points.

Around 99% of all movement were internal within DRC, with a negligible 0.4% incoming flows from other countries and less than 1% outflows to other countries. The majority of travelers were originating from, and traveling towards, areas surrounding the 2 FMPs, however, longer distance travels were also noted from Ebola-affected region like Butembo, Bunia, Mambasa and Beni.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.