02 Aug 2019

Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC): Flow Monitoring Dashboard (17—24 July 2019)

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.02 MB)

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

This Dashboard provides an analysis of the trends in population mobility observed at two (2) flow monitoring points established at OPRP and Mubambiro Points of Control (POC) around Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Observations were made between the 17th and the 24th of July, 2019. Over the reporting period, a total of 8,037 movements were observed by enumerators at these points.

Over 98% of all movement were internal within DRC, with a negligible 0.5% incoming flows from other countries and 1% outflows to other countries.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.