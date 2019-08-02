Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC): Flow Monitoring Dashboard (17—24 July 2019)

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

This Dashboard provides an analysis of the trends in population mobility observed at two (2) flow monitoring points established at OPRP and Mubambiro Points of Control (POC) around Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Observations were made between the 17th and the 24th of July, 2019. Over the reporting period, a total of 8,037 movements were observed by enumerators at these points.

Over 98% of all movement were internal within DRC, with a negligible 0.5% incoming flows from other countries and 1% outflows to other countries.