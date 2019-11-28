28 Nov 2019

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) - Floods update (DG ECHO, NOAA, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 28 Nov 2019 View Original
  • Heavy rainfall affected several parts of the country (particularly the capital Kinshasa) on 25-26 November causing floods and triggering landslides, displacing 400,000 people.
  • According to media reports, as of 28 November, at least 41 people died in Kinshasa City area, most of them because of a landslide. In addition, more than 300 houses have been flooded in Lemba Municipality (Kinshasa District) and the bridge linking the Municipalities of Lemba and Ngaba collapsed. Rescue and emergency teams have been deployed to help the affected people.
  • Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over south-western Districts, including over the already affected area.
  • Meanwhile in the Tshopo province, ECHO partners will send an evaluation mission early next week to assess the extent of the needs in the floods affected areas. According to OCHA’s first estimates about 18,000 people have been affected by the floods while provincial authorities estimate that more than 125,000 people are affected.
  • In the Kasaï, OCHA’s provisional estimation is of 1,650 households affected in the Djoko Punda area with 14 deaths. An in-depth needs assessment led by OCHA started today.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.