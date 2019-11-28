Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) - Floods update (DG ECHO, NOAA, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 November 2019)
- Heavy rainfall affected several parts of the country (particularly the capital Kinshasa) on 25-26 November causing floods and triggering landslides, displacing 400,000 people.
- According to media reports, as of 28 November, at least 41 people died in Kinshasa City area, most of them because of a landslide. In addition, more than 300 houses have been flooded in Lemba Municipality (Kinshasa District) and the bridge linking the Municipalities of Lemba and Ngaba collapsed. Rescue and emergency teams have been deployed to help the affected people.
- Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over south-western Districts, including over the already affected area.
- Meanwhile in the Tshopo province, ECHO partners will send an evaluation mission early next week to assess the extent of the needs in the floods affected areas. According to OCHA’s first estimates about 18,000 people have been affected by the floods while provincial authorities estimate that more than 125,000 people are affected.
- In the Kasaï, OCHA’s provisional estimation is of 1,650 households affected in the Djoko Punda area with 14 deaths. An in-depth needs assessment led by OCHA started today.