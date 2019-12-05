Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) - Floods (DG ECHO, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 December 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 05 Dec 2019
- Heavy rain has flooded 10 provinces in the DRC, with more wet conditions forecast over the coming days.
- Nord and Sud Ubangui are among the most affected provinces and are also host to more than 130,000 Central African refugees.
- 260,000 people are affected in these two provinces, with an estimated 35,000 houses and 100 schools or health centres damaged or destroyed and 700 water points flooded.
- Affected people are being hosted by family or friends, in public buildings or in makeshifts shelters. Cholera and/or malaria is endemic in the two provinces and the destruction of sanitation facilities and water points increases the risk of the spread of waterborne diseases as well as vector-borne diseases such as malaria.
- The Congolese government is coordinating the response at national and provincial levels and a response plan has been developed in collaboration with humanitarian partners.