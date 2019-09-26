26 Sep 2019

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) – Escalating conflict and displacement (DG ECHO, UN, INGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash 26 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 26 Sep 2019

Violence is escalating further in the province of Ituri in The DRC. 223 security incidents were recorded in the territory of Djugu in September alone. Unidentified armed groups are responsible for killings, kidnappings, lootings and destruction of villages and camps of internally displaced people. Recent attacks have been particularly brutal and apparently deliberately targeting young children and other vulnerable persons mainly of the Herma community, according to the UN Joint Mission Analysis Centre. This could lead to a serious escalation in violence along ethnic lines and a potential spill-over to neighbouring areas. An estimated 360,000 people are currently displaced in the area, according to the UN. DG ECHO continues to support all victims of the violent attacks, notably by providing access to food, shelter, clean water and essential non-food items. However, the available humanitarian assistance is not sufficient and the political response has not succeeded so far in countering or lessening the escalating violence. The province of Ituri also faces the ongoing Ebola outbreak.

