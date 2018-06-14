14 Jun 2018

Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC): Ebola Virus Disease Outbreak - Revised Emergency Appeal n° MDRCD026

from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
This revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 7,879,764 Swiss francs (including CHF 445,731 of bilateral contribution through Health Emergency Response Unit -ERU- staff deployment) to enable the IFRC to support the Democratic Republic of the Congo Red Cross (DRC RC) and RCRC Movement partners to respond to the ongoing Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) and deliver humanitarian assistance to 400,000 people in an emergency health intervention for 6 months. The emergency operation focuses on epidemic control with emphasis on community-based surveillance and contact tracing, safe and dignified burials (SDB), risk communication and community engagement, disinfection of households, psychosocial support and support to health structures and prison. The Emergency Appeal is revised reflecting the evolving situation of the outbreak and comprises International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) support. The activities in this Appeal are fully aligned with the response strategy of the DRC Ministry of Health and will be implemented in close coordination with the MoH and other organizations in the country.

