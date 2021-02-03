Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC): Ebola virus disease outbreak - Emergency Plan of Action Operations Update n°7 (MDRCD026)

Summary of the major activities

This Emergency Appeal was revised in October 2020, extending the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) operation to 30 June 2021. In Equateur province the 11th EVD outbreak started in June has been declared over on 18 November 2020. The DRC RC is actively involved in the 90 days active surveillance period which will be ended 16 February 2021.

In Eastern DRC and also in Equateur, there was continuous support to DRC RC in transition and recovery activities against EVD and other similar outbreaks. This transition focused on the preparedness/rapid response capacity of the NS (RRT) for an early intervention in case of a resurgence of EVD or another health emergency while also strengthening the capacity of DRC RC to respond to future disasters.

Community engagement activities were implemented in Equateur but reduced in eastern DRC. This included also volunteers involved in infection prevention and control (IPC) in Eastern DRC. Psychosocial support (PSS) activities were scaled down to allow a few volunteers to remain to complete closure of cases and give minimal support as needed.

During the transition period, DRC RC volunteers implemented Community based Surveillance (CBS) in Equateur and eastern DRC to support the surveillance system of the Ministry of Health (MoH). Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) were established and training done to these volunteers to enable them to offer first aid services and safe transfer of patients to the nearest health facilities. Capacity building of DRC RC has been ongoing with the continuation of various construction works such as warehouses and decontamination sites; and staff capacity enhancement in various themes including management of warehouses and other pillars.

During the reporting period, Priority 1 countries surrounding the DRC (Burundi, Uganda, Rwanda and South Sudan) completed the preparedness activities and the operation has ended.