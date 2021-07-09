DR Congo
Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) - Ebola Situation Report #42 - July 8, 2021
Attachments
FAST FACTS
On February 7, new cases of Ebola resurfaced in the northeast of the DRC, less than a year after the 10th Ebola outbreak claimed the lives of 2,287 of the 3,324 patients confirmed in this region. Since 2018, four Ebola outbreaks have broken out in the DRC, each within one to six months of the previous one. This, in addition to other ongoing outbreaks in the country, such as anthrax and COVID-19, highlight the need for reinforcing global health security agenda (GHSA) initiatives in the country.
62,378 people have received the COVID-19 vaccination in the DRC, with almost half of these in three provinces where we support demand-generation activities.
INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CORPS’ RESPONSE
- During the 11th outbreak, International Medical Corps’ rapid response teams (RRTs) managed more than 900 patients at ETCs in Bikoro, Mbandaka and Buburu, including 29 confirmed cases.
- On June 30, 2020, when the Mangina ETC in the northeast was decommissioned at the end of the 10th outbreak, the facility had cared for 3,859 suspected and 422 confirmed Ebola patients.
- Eight of the 11 cases confirmed in the 12th Ebola outbreak were managed in an ETC set-up by International Medical Corps’ RRT in the town of Katwa.