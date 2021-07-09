Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) - Ebola Situation Report #42 - July 8, 2021

FAST FACTS

On February 7, new cases of Ebola resurfaced in the northeast of the DRC, less than a year after the 10th Ebola outbreak claimed the lives of 2,287 of the 3,324 patients confirmed in this region. Since 2018, four Ebola outbreaks have broken out in the DRC, each within one to six months of the previous one. This, in addition to other ongoing outbreaks in the country, such as anthrax and COVID-19, highlight the need for reinforcing global health security agenda (GHSA) initiatives in the country.

62,378 people have received the COVID-19 vaccination in the DRC, with almost half of these in three provinces where we support demand-generation activities.

INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CORPS’ RESPONSE