Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) - Ebola Situation Report #41 - May 11, 2021

FAST FACTS

• On February 7, 2021, new cases of Ebola resurfaced in the northeast of the DRC less than a year after the 10th Ebola outbreak claimed the lives of 2,287 of the 3,324 patients confirmed in this region.

This new outbreak began less than three months after the end of 11th outbreak, which spread to 13 of 18 health zones in Équateur province, claiming the lives of 55 of the 130 cases confirmed.

INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CORPS’ RESPONSE

• On June 30, 2020, when the Mangina ETC in the northeast was decommissioned at the end of the 10th outbreak, the facility had cared for 3,859 suspected and 422 confirmed Ebola patients.

• During the 11th outbreak, International Medical Corps’ Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) managed more than 900 patients at ETCs in Bikoro, Mbandaka and Buburu, including 29 confirmed cases.

• During this most recent outbreak, three of the 11 cases of Ebola managed at the Katwa Ebola Treatment Center (ETC) operated by International Medical Corps passed away.