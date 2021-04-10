DR Congo
Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) - Ebola Situation Report #40 - April 10, 2021
Attachments
FAST FACTS
New cases of Ebola resurfaced in the northeast of the DRC on February 7, less than a year after the 10th Ebola outbreak claimed the lives of 2,287 of the 3,324 patients confirmed in this region. This new outbreak comes less than three months after the end of 11th outbreak, which spread to 13 of Équateur province’s 18 health zones and claimed the lives of 55 of the 130 cases confirmed.
Three confirmed cases of death out of a total of eight managed by International Medical Corps, and 11 total cases confirmed so far in this new Ebola outbreak (the 12th) have passed away.
INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CORPS’ RESPONSE
During the 11th outbreak, International Medical Corps’ Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) managed more than 900 patients at Ebola Treatment Centers (ETCs) in Bikoro, Mbandaka and Buburu, including 29 confirmed cases.
On June 30, when the Mangina ETC in the northeast was decommissioned at the end of the 10th outbreak, the facility had cared for 3,859 suspected and 422 confirmed Ebola patients.
8 confirmed cases and 30 suspect cases have been managed in the ETC set-up and run by our RRT in Katwa, as part of response activities to the current 12th Ebola outbreak.