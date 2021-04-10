Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) - Ebola Situation Report #40 - April 10, 2021

New cases of Ebola resurfaced in the northeast of the DRC on February 7, less than a year after the 10th Ebola outbreak claimed the lives of 2,287 of the 3,324 patients confirmed in this region. This new outbreak comes less than three months after the end of 11th outbreak, which spread to 13 of Équateur province’s 18 health zones and claimed the lives of 55 of the 130 cases confirmed.