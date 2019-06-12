12 Jun 2019

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) – Ebola outbreak (UN, DRC authorities, DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 12 Jun 2019 View Original

  • 2,071 cases of Ebola virus disease have been reported since the outbreak was officially declared on 1 August 2018. There are 1,386 reported deaths. While it took eight months to reach 1,000 reported cases, it took just 71 days to double that figure. The World Health Organisation is quoted in the media as stating that probably only 75% of all Ebola cases are actually detected.

  • The United Nations activated a humanitarian system-wide scale-up of the Ebola response on 31 May 2019 in response to the deteriorating trend of the outbreak.

  • UN Emergency Response Coordinator Mark Lowcock appointed David Gressly as the new UN Emergency Ebola Response Coordinator on 23 May 2019, to increase leadership and coordination.

  • While the outbreak remains restricted to two provinces in the DRC, North Kivu and Ituri, it spread across the border to Uganda when a family travelled from DRC to Uganda on 9 June 2019 and one of the children turned out to be carrying the virus.

