Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) – Ebola outbreak (UN, DRC authorities, DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 June 2019)

2,071 cases of Ebola virus disease have been reported since the outbreak was officially declared on 1 August 2018. There are 1,386 reported deaths. While it took eight months to reach 1,000 reported cases, it took just 71 days to double that figure. The World Health Organisation is quoted in the media as stating that probably only 75% of all Ebola cases are actually detected.

The United Nations activated a humanitarian system-wide scale-up of the Ebola response on 31 May 2019 in response to the deteriorating trend of the outbreak.

UN Emergency Response Coordinator Mark Lowcock appointed David Gressly as the new UN Emergency Ebola Response Coordinator on 23 May 2019, to increase leadership and coordination.