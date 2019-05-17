17 May 2019

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) - Ebola outbreak (DG ECHO, UN, NGOs, DRC authorities)(ECHO Daily Flash of 17 May 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 17 May 2019 View Original

EUCPM activation

  • There are now 1,739 reported cases of Ebola virus disease (EVD), including 102 healthcare workers. The number of reported deaths has reached 1,147, while 456 have recovered. Over 116,000 people have been vaccinated, medical and frontline staff, as well as contacts of victims.

  • Insecurity continues to hamper the response. There have been 130 attacks to health facilities between January and mid-May 2019, causing four deaths and injuring 38, risking a further spread of the virus and a new spike in cases.

  • This Ebola epidemic is the largest ever in the DRC – and the first in a conflict zone. Transmission rates are still increasing and the epidemic is expected to continue into 2020.

  • The increase in transmission also raises the risk of the spread to other parts of the DRC and to neighbouring countries, according to the World Health Organisation.

  • The Ebola response needs to be reset, by adaptating the vaccination strategy, better communicating the risks and engaging local communities, and further strengthening infection prevention and control measures.

