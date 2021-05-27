Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) - DRC Nyiragongo Volcano Situation Report #1 - May 27, 2021

FAST FACTS

• The Nyiragongo Volcano erupted on Saturday, May 22, leading to the mass evacuation and displacement of more than 8,000 people.

• The volcano has caused earthquakes; continuing aftershocks are stoking fears of a second eruption.

• The airport in Goma is closed until further notice.

RESPONSE

• Working with local and national authorities as well as other partner INGOs, International Medical Corps is assessing gaps in services and consolidating plans for assistance.