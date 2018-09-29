Democratic Republic of Congo (D.R.C.) Conflict - ETC Situation Report #4 (Reporting period 16/06/18 to 21/09/18)
from World Food Programme, Emergency Telecommunications Cluster
Report
Published on 21 Sep 2018 — View Original
Highlights
- The Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) continues to provide shared security telecommunications services to support humanitarian operations in the Kasai region, South Kivu and Tanganyika.
- Given the recent Ebola outbreak in Beni (North-Kivu), the World Health Organization (WHO), leading the Ebola response, has formally requested the support from the ETC to evaluate the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) needs in affected areas. The ETC conducted an assessment mission in North-Kivu jointly with WHO.