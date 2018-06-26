26 Jun 2018

Democratic Republic of Congo (D.R.C.) Conflict - ETC Situation Report #3 (Reporting Period:24/01/18 to 15/06/18)

Report
from World Food Programme, Emergency Telecommunications Cluster
Published on 15 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (425.81 KB)

Highlights

  • The Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) is providing shared security telecommunications services to support humanitarian operations in the Kasai region, South Kivu and Tanganyika. These services are available in Kananga and Tshikapa (Kasai-Occidental), Mbuji-Mayi (Kasai-Oriental),
    Bukavu (South Kivu) and in Kalemie (Tanganyika).

  • The ETC carried out assessment missions in Sud Kivu and Tanganika provinces in May 2018 to evaluate evolving needs and adjust plans accordingly.

  • Due to the Ebola outbreak in May 2018, the ETC has submitted a funding application to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to provide services in the affected areas in the North-West part of DRC.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.