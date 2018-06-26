Democratic Republic of Congo (D.R.C.) Conflict - ETC Situation Report #3 (Reporting Period:24/01/18 to 15/06/18)

Highlights

The Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) is providing shared security telecommunications services to support humanitarian operations in the Kasai region, South Kivu and Tanganyika. These services are available in Kananga and Tshikapa (Kasai-Occidental), Mbuji-Mayi (Kasai-Oriental),

Bukavu (South Kivu) and in Kalemie (Tanganyika).

The ETC carried out assessment missions in Sud Kivu and Tanganika provinces in May 2018 to evaluate evolving needs and adjust plans accordingly.