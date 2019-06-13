13 Jun 2019

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) – Cholera outbreak (UN, DRC authorities, DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 13 Jun 2019

12,000 cholera cases have been reported in 20 out of 26 provinces since the beginning of 2019, including 260 deaths. The most affected are Haut-Katanga, South Kivu, Tanganyika, Haut-Lomami and North Kivu – the latter is also the epicentre of the largest Ebola epidemic ever in the DRC.

The Congolese Ministry of Health started a cholera vaccination campaign end of May for more than 800,000 people in North Kivu. As of 1 June, nearly 350,000 individuals have been vaccinated with support from the World Health Organisation and The Vaccine Alliance GAVI.

The DRC is prone to epidemics. There is an ongoing measles ourtbreak with nearly 100,000 suspected cases in 2019, there are over 2,000 reported cases of Ebola and a high prevalence of malaria with over 7.6 million reported cases, including 7,652 reported deaths.

