Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) – Attack against Ebola response teams (DG ECHO, UN, NGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 November 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 28 Nov 2019 — View Original
- 3 healthcare workers active in the Ebola response were killed last night in the Biakato mining area in North Kivu, when their base was attacked by an armed group. 4 others are wounded and 3 more are still unaccounted for. Biakato has been the source of the majority of new Ebola cases in recent weeks but response activities have now been suspended and staff will be relocated during the course of the day.
- The World Health Organisation's base in Mangina was attacked at the same time but no casualties have been reported.
- Given the rampant insecurity situation, Ebola response teams in Beni and Butembo have been forced to significantly slow down activities. Around 80 responders have been relocated to Goma and Bunia, others are on lockdown and unable to proceed with response activities.
- There has been a significant reduction in the number of new Ebola cases during the past two months. However, this trend might be jeopardised by the slowdown and interruption of activities. There are currently 3,303 cumulative reported cases and 2,199 reported deaths. 1,104 patients have recovered.