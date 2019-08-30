Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC): Acute Food Insecurity Situation July 2019 - May 2020

How Severe, How Many and When: For the current period of analysis (July to December 2019), the analysis, carried out in 5 pools, covered 109 territories out of the total 145. In total, 15 territories were classified in phase 4 (Emergency) and 52 territories in phase 3 (Crisis). Out of the 60.7 million people living in the rural areas analyzed, 15.9 million, (26% of the population analyzed), are in severe acute food insecurity (phase 3 and 4) and more than 4 million in Emergency situation (phase 4). For the projected period (January to May 2020), 84 territories were analyzed and nearly 13.2 million people (representing 28% of the 47.6 million people living in the rural areas analyzed) are expected to be in severe acute food insecurity (phase 3 and 4) and more than 3.5 million in Emergency situation (phase 4).

Where and Who: The highest proportion of food insecure populations can be found in Grand Kivu zone (provinces of Maniema, North and South Kivu), the Grand Kasaï (provinces of Kasaï, Kasaï Central, Kasaï Oriental, Lomami and Sankuru), the Grand Katanga (provinces of Haut Katanga, Haut Lomami, Lualaba and Tanganyika) and the former Eastern provinces (currently split into four Tshopo, Ituri, Bas Uélé and Haut Uélé). The territories classified in Emergency (Phase 4) are mainly located in the provinces of Ituri, Kasaï, KasaïCentral, Eastern Kasaï, South Kivu and Tanganyika whereas the territories of North Kivu, including the areas affected by the Ebola outbreak, are classified in Crisis (Phase 3).

Why: Despite a post-election period of relative calm, the security situation remains worrying and unstable in the East and the Center of the country. The insecurity and the activities of armed groups, leading to the population displacements as well as the poor state of the roads limit the agricultural activities and the staple food supplies as well as economic activities particularly for small trade in some rural areas.