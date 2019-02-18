18 Feb 2019

Democratic Republic of The Congo - Displacement Tracking Matrix: Provinces of Kasaï, Kasaï Central, Kasaï Oriental, Lomami, Sankuru, South Kivu, Tanganyika - Key Findings - February - November 2018

In response to the humanitarian crisis that is currently affecting the Democratic Republic of Congo, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) deployed the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in seven (7) provinces of the country in order to collect up-to-date information on internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees. These exercises will provide a better understanding of the displacement dynamics in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and support the humanitarian response.

This report provides the main findings of the DTM assessments that were conducted in the provinces of Kasai, Kasai Central, Kasai Oriental, Lomami, Sankuru, South Kivu and Tanganyika from 22 February to 28 November 2018 in 137 health zones. Number of Returnees per Health zone Provinces assessed (DTM) No DTM assessment Return movements in the Democratic Republic of Congo - Eastern and Central Provinces - National boundaries Lake 1,000

The information provided in this report relates to population movements that occured in 2016, 2017 and 2018. These assessments were conducted following standard DTM methodologies and tools that were developed by IOM in different countries in the world.

Field teams conducted assessments in all the accessible villages in those provinces and collected data through key informants interviews. For these assessments, a total of 22,125 villages were evaluated through 60,869 key informant interviews by IOM’s partners** in collaboration with the Provincial Health Division (DPS, Division Provinciale de la Santé). Most of the IDPs were identified in South Kivu and Kasaï Central (28 % and 26 %, respectively). Nearly 55 % of the returnees were identified in Kasaï Central and Kasaï: in these two provinces, key informants reported that since 2016, more than 2,500,000 individuals have returned to their village of origin after having been displaced. Affected populations mostly live in rural areas and depend on subsistence farming. According to field observations, IDPs often flee to remote areas where they lack assistance and access to basic services.

