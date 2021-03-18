DR Congo + 1 more
Democratic Republic of Congo – Deepening humanitarian crisis (DG ECHO, UN, INGOs, Congolese authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 March 2021)
- The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is facing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, around 20 million people facing acute food insecurity – among the highest number worldwide. 3.4 million children under five are acutely malnourished. The hunger crisis is largely caused by conflicts.
- Insecurity and conflicts are rampant, especially in the east part of the country. Killings by armed groups more than doubled in 2020 with almost 2,500 civilians killed, including ten humanitarian workers.
- The violence triggers ongoing displacement. Over five million Congolese are internally displaced, which is the highest number in Africa. In addition, the DRC hosts 527,000 refugees and is dealing with an ongoing influx of people from the neighbouring Central African Republic.
- People suffer from recurrent epidemics with ongoing outbreaks of measles, cholera, Ebola, malaria, yellow fever, plague, COVID-19.
- Last year’s humanitarian response plan (HRP) was only 39% funded. The 2021 HRP requires almost USD 2 billion. The United Nations, international non-governmental organisations and the government of the DRC stress that funding is urgently needed to address the pressing humanitarian needs.