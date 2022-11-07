Democratic Republic of the Congo Crisis Response Plan 2022

IOM VISION

IOM, in collaboration with its partners and other crisis response actors, seeks to improve living conditions of vulnerable populations through the provision of multisectoral humanitarian assistance for conflict-affected populations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). IOM aims to also address complex conflict dynamics by creating the necessary conditions for peaceful coexistence through a holistic and multisectoral response at the local, provincial and national levels. Further, IOM will continue to support the government in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic while strengthening preparedness for future public health hazards.

CONTEXT ANALYSIS

The eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues to face challenges related to the actions of armed groups, including violence and massacres against civilian populations. While the situation in the Kasais and Tanganyika regions is characterized by the presence of spontaneous surrenders, with absence of a coordinated and adequately funded disarmament, demobilization, reintegration, and reconciliation process, many ex-combatants continue to face unemployment and poverty, have untreated psychosocial problems, and are faced with social challenges when in multiethnic communities. In the Kasai, the situation has been exacerbated by the presence of returnees and expelled Congolese from Angola which increases the pressure on basic social services and means of subsistence. While the Government of DRC and the United Nations (UN) system have agreed to progressively phase out the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), there are still needs to consolidate peace in several parts of the country. Further, DRC remains confronted with a protracted, complex and acute humanitarian crisis, which continues to deteriorate as a result of ongoing armed conflicts in the Eastern Provinces (in particular in the North Kivu and Ituri provinces), exacerbated by continued illicit exploitation of and trade by armed groups and criminal networks in natural resources in eastern DRC and the region, as well as increasing violence and protection incidents in different parts of the country. The security situation in Ituri particularly worsened over the year with deadly attacks in Mahagi and Djugu territories as well as tensions among populations. Coopérative pour le Développement du Congo (CODECO) and Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) armed groups continue to target civilians and the Congolese army in Irumu, western Djugu and areas close to Bunia (Ituri province). Despite the state of siege declared by the Congolese authorities since 6 May 2021 to track down and neutralize armed groups in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri, insecurity continues to spread in these parts of the country leading to violence and massacres of civilians, human rights violations and massive displacement of populations.

According to the humanitarian community, 5,5 million people have been displaced in 13 out of the 26 provinces of DRC and those in need of humanitarian assistance are estimated over 27 million people (HNO 2022). The humanitarian situation has been compounded by ongoing emergence and re-emergence of disease epidemics with complex linkages to population mobility, contributing to burdening the already weak health system. In 2021, the province of North Kivu has faced the resurgence of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Butembo health zone between February and May 2021 (12th outbreak), and in Beni health zone between October and December 2021 (13th outbreak). Simultaneously, the country has had to contend with several other disease outbreaks since the beginning of 2021, including COVID-19, cholera, meningitis, plague, yellow fever and measles, with efforts focusing on containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic both internally and along the borders with neighbouring countries. This epidemiological context is unlikely to change in 2022. The recurrence of natural disasters and disease outbreaks demands continuous efforts to strengthen preparedness and the health system towards effective risk reduction, early detection at facility and community level, and case management with a focus on displaced, host and mobile populations. Programs to support the survivors of epidemics and to strengthen the resilience of health systems and communities in the aftermath of epidemics, while rebuilding the trust of the population, suffer from a lack of investment and institutional commitments.