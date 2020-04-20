Democratic Republic of the Congo: COVID-19 Update (17 April 2020)

Main highlights

As of 16 April, there were 287 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the DRC, with 23 reported deaths. No case has been detected amongst UNHCR’s persons of concern in the DRC so far.

The Ebola epidemic continues: two individuals died of the disease just days before the declaration of the end of the epidemic in DRC was to be declared on 12 April.

On 3 April, UNHCR and partner INTERSOS launched a mobile money cash distribution using a hopscotch game to promote social distancing for nearly 6,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in Beni and Butembo towns,

North Kivu Province. The use of mobile money is a way to reduce direct contact amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Kinshasa, 238 urban refugees, including 57 with specific needs, received either cash assistance to supplement their food rations, or assistance to buy food provisions, as a response to restrictions in place amidst COVID-19.

Operational context

On 6 April, the capital Kinshasa’s Gombe commune, which is the epicenter of COVID-19 in the country, went into a total lockdown until at least 20 April, whereby inhabitants cannot leave their homes. For the same period, all outward movements from Goma, Beni and Butembo towns (North Kivu Province) have been suspended. Lastly, all movements between Goma and Bukavu (South Kivu Province) are suspended. On 2, 3 and 4 April, the first cases of COVID-19 were respectively reported in the towns of Bunia (Ituri Province), Beni (North Kivu Province), and Idiofa (Kwilu Province), but since then no further cases in these provinces have been reported.