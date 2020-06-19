Democratic Republic of Congo: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report #9 29 May-10 June 2020

Highlights

4.4 million children have access to distance learning thanks to partnerships with 268 radio stations and 20 TV channels

Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE)

1) COVID-19 Hotline: Compared to the previous SitRep (28 May) the Hotline has experienced a slight increase (4%) in the number of calls successfully managed. During the reporting period, the Hotline was successfully managing an average of 4,700 calls per day. The majority of the calls are from individuals requesting general information on COVID-19.

2) U-Report platform

through its automated bot: 3,820 people asked and received appropriate information on COVID-19 statistics, symptoms, spread mechanism, how to protect themselves and how to protect others, and myths.

3,820 people asked and received appropriate information on COVID-19 statistics, symptoms, spread mechanism, how to protect themselves and how to protect others, and myths. Through its SMS center: 1,667 questions where received and answered. Over half of questions were about the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and how to protect oneself from the disease. The remainder of questions were about the progression of the epidemic in DRC and in the rest of the world, and the measures taken by the government.

1,667 questions where received and answered. Over half of questions were about the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and how to protect oneself from the disease. The remainder of questions were about the progression of the epidemic in DRC and in the rest of the world, and the measures taken by the government. Through the COVID-19 quiz: Compared to the results of the previous quiz, there was a great improvement in awareness about COVID-19 (i.e. less people believed that COVID-19 is always lethal and that antibiotics are effective in preventing or treating COVID-19).

3) Mass media communication: 253 radio stations and 60 TV channels have broadcast messages on COVID-19 in the most affected provinces (Kinshasa, Kongo Central, Kwilu, Kwango, Maidombe, North Kivu, Tshopo, Bas Uele, Haut Katanga, Haut Lomami, Tanganyika, Lualaba and Ituri). More than 22 million people were reached with key messages on how to prevent COVID-19 through mass media channels.