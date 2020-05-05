DR Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report #6

COVID-19 overview
30 April 2020
- 500 confirmed cases
- 31 deaths
- 65 people recovered
- 279 cases under investigation
- 6.3% Fatality Rate
- 74 sample tested

Kinshasa remains the epicenter of the epidemic, with more than 95% (476/500) of all confirmed cases. Other affected provinces including # of cases are: North Kivu (5) South Kivu (4) Ituri (2) Haut Katanga (1) and Kwilu (1)

Highlights

  • Launched of “1 million mask made in DRC initiative” working with local private sector and vulnerable women and youth groups. Already 945,598 masks are ordered.

  • Launched the distance learning radio programme to cover 13.9 million children

  • 17,000,000 people reached with COVID- messaging on prevention and access to services

  • 32 oxygen concentrators handed over to 6 hospitals in Kinshasa

  • 159,742 calls through the COVID-19 Hotline in the last 2 weeks reaching a total of 263,738 calls

