DR Congo
Democratic Republic of Congo: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report #6
Attachments
COVID-19 overview
30 April 2020
- 500 confirmed cases
- 31 deaths
- 65 people recovered
- 279 cases under investigation
- 6.3% Fatality Rate
- 74 sample tested
Kinshasa remains the epicenter of the epidemic, with more than 95% (476/500) of all confirmed cases. Other affected provinces including # of cases are: North Kivu (5) South Kivu (4) Ituri (2) Haut Katanga (1) and Kwilu (1)
Highlights
Launched of “1 million mask made in DRC initiative” working with local private sector and vulnerable women and youth groups. Already 945,598 masks are ordered.
Launched the distance learning radio programme to cover 13.9 million children
17,000,000 people reached with COVID- messaging on prevention and access to services
32 oxygen concentrators handed over to 6 hospitals in Kinshasa
159,742 calls through the COVID-19 Hotline in the last 2 weeks reaching a total of 263,738 calls