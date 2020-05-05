Democratic Republic of Congo: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report #6

COVID-19 overview

30 April 2020

- 500 confirmed cases

- 31 deaths

- 65 people recovered

- 279 cases under investigation

- 6.3% Fatality Rate

- 74 sample tested

Kinshasa remains the epicenter of the epidemic, with more than 95% (476/500) of all confirmed cases. Other affected provinces including # of cases are: North Kivu (5) South Kivu (4) Ituri (2) Haut Katanga (1) and Kwilu (1)

Highlights