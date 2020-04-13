Democratic Republic of Congo: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report #4

KEY FIGURES AND FACTS

As of 10 April 2020, there are:

• 223 confirmed cases

• 20 deaths

• 10 per cent Case Fatality Ratio (CFR)

• 16 persons recovered

• 104 suspected cases under investigation

• 139 patients progressing well

• 39 being treated in hospital

• 5 provinces affected: Kinshasa, Nord Kivu, Sud Kivu, Ituri, Kwilu

• 29 health zones affected

The province of Kinshasa continues to register the vast majority of confirmed cases (94,2%).

A total of 1,258 contacts were followed up as of 08/04/2020; 56 percent (n=700) of these were seen in the last 24 hours.

On 08/04/2020, 143 confirmed cases were being treated, 39 of which were in health facilities and 104 at home. Of the 104 confirmed cases at home, 68 are being transferred to health facilities. 56 per cent of contacts were followed up. 48 per cent of travelers were followed up. 78 per cent of alerts were investigated in the last 24 hours.

68.9 per cent of cases were male (126/183), which equals a sex ratio M/F of 2.3.

Ten health workers were among the 126 confirmed cases for which information was available, which is equivalent to 7.9 per cent of all infections.

CONTEXT OF THE COVID-19 RESPONSE

In support to the DRC Government COVID-19 response plan and within its coordination mechanism, UNICEF response strategy and interventions focuses on the following axes:

Risk communication & community engagement (RCCE); Improving WASH and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures in health facilities and in the community; Provision of supplies, medical equipment for case management; Psychosocial support and continuous access to basic social services; Social protection interventions to mitigate the socio-economic impact in households and Social sciences analysis.

UNICEF is working alongside the sectorial commissions in support to coordination and to promote synergies across all activities and response.

Prevention and emergency preparedness activities are being implemented in the eight priority provinces identified in the DRC government's national response plan.

Emergency response is implemented in the city of Kinshasa (currently the epicentre of the epidemic) and in the provinces following the spread of the disease, particularly at the level of health centres and maternity wards, COVID19 treatment centres, entry points (airport, port, border post) as well as at gathering points such as child-friendly spaces, transit and referral centres, temporary hosting structures or therapeutic feeding centres and in the community.