Democratic Republic of Congo: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report #11 25 June - 8 July 2020

Highlights

More than 4.5 million children have access to distance learning thanks to partnerships with 296 radio stations and 23 TV channels

Over half a million community masks distributed

29 million people reached with key messages on how to prevent COVID-19

75,065 calls managed by the COVID-19 Hotline

4,495 people (including 1,403 children) affected by COVID-19 and 610 frontline workers provided with psychosocial support

Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE)

1) COVID-19 Hotline: During the reporting period, the COVID-19 hotline successfully managed 75,065 calls, which is equivalent to an average of 3,951 calls per day. The majority of the calls are from individuals requesting general information on COVID-19 (98%).

2) U-Report platform

• Through its automated bot: 5,598 people asked and received appropriate information on COVID-19 statistics, symptoms, spread mechanism, how to protect themselves and how to protect others, and myths.

• Through its SMS center: 8,060 questions where received and answered. Over half of questions were about the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and how to protect oneself from the disease. 36% of the questions were about the progression of the epidemic in DRC and in the rest of the world, and the measures taken by the government.

• Through the COVID-19 quiz: Compared to the results of the previous quiz, there was no significant change in awareness about COVID-19. For instance, 10% of people believed that COVID-19 is always lethal, against the same percentage in the previous quiz, 37% believed that antibiotics are effective in preventing or treating COVID-19 against 39% in the previous SitRep, and 9% think that a vaccine against COVID-19 exists, compared to 10% in the previous SitRep. However, an overall improvement in the quiz scoring (results) was recorded.