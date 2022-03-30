DR Congo + 1 more
Democratic Republic of the Congo – Conflict (DG ECHO, UN, NGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 March 2022)
- Heavy clashes between the Congolese army FARDC and a non-state armed actor – allegedly the group M23 – since 28 March have triggered an exodus of civilians from Rutshuru territory in the DRC’s North Kivu province. Concrete figure are not yet available, but some 4,500 civilians are estimated to have taken refuge in churches, schools and other buildings in Bunagana outside Rutshuru. More have found shelter with host families. The area already hosted some 27,000 internally displaced persons.
- At least 24,000 Congolese have crossed the border into Uganda, according to the UN.
- All economic and humanitarian activities have come to a halt in the area. However, humanitarian organisations are still able to support the hospital in Rutshuru, where many wounded and other victims have been referred to.
- A helicopter of the UN peacekeeping mission (MONUSCO) crashed in Chanzu in North Kivu during a surveillance and recognizance mission on 29 March, killing eight peacekeepers.
- Humanitarian actors are meeting in Goma on 30 March to outline an action plan to assess emergency needs and the possibility to deliver aid.