Democratic Republic of the Congo - Conflict and violence in the East (DG ECHO, UN, NGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 October 2022)

- Intensified conflict between the Congolese army and non-state armed actor "M23" in Rutshuru territory in North Kivu province has displaced approx. 23,000 people since 20 October 2022. In total, almost 400,000 people are now displaced in Rutshuru. Many thousands have fled across the border into Uganda.
- Humanitarian aid organisations continue to provide food, health, water and hygiene assistance to the displaced.
- Two health centres were attacked by non-state armed actor "ADF" in the town of Maboya in North Kivu's Beni territory on 20 October, reportedly killing seven people. A nurse was also kidnapped. One of the basic rules of International Humanitarian Law is that health centres and hospitals should not be the target of violence.
- North Kivu, like other provinces in eastern DRC (Ituri, South Kivu), suffers from a steep escalation of targeted attacks by armed groups against civilians, many of whom have already been displaced due to conflict and violence. There are over 1.6 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) in North Kivu and around 5.7 million IDPs in total in the DRC.
