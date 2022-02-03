DR Congo
Democratic Republic of the Congo - Conflict and violence (DG ECHO, UN, NGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 February 2022)
- At least 56 civilians – including 19 children – were killed and at least 40 injured in a brutal attack on a camp for internally displaced persons (IDP) called “Plaine Savo” in Ituri province late in the evening of 1 February 2022. 19 victims remain in critical condition.
- Around 35,000 people, including the IDPs in Plaine Savo, fled the area towards a site 3 km away near the centre of Bule. Humanitarian organisations are mobilised to provide emergency assistance. The health centre in Bule, with the help of NGO Medair, provides medical assistance to the injured.
- The civil society in Ituri announced three days of “ ville morte” in protest of the attack and the continued violence in the province. The vicious circle of repetitive retaliation attacks between opposing ethnic groups continues to trigger new waves of violence and mass displacement and exacerbates already dire humanitarian needs for many thousands of people.
- Ituri in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo is particularly suffering from a steep escalation of targeted attacks by armed groups against civilians many of whom have already been displaced due to conflict and violence.