Democratic Republic of Congo - Conflict and internal displacement (DG ECHO, UN, NGOs)(ECHO Daily Flash of 17 May 2019)

Armed clashes between various communities and non-state actors have been increasing in the highlands of South Kivu. At least 15 villages in the Mwenga-Fizi-Uvira triangle have been burnt down recently, according to aid organisations. An estimated 100,000 people have been displaced as a result.

This is in addition to 65,000 Congolese who were displaced in the same area in recent months, with 30,000 currently sheltering in Fizi.

The Congolese army and UN troops are struggling to contain the violence.

Access to the affected populations is extremely difficult because of the tense security situation, mountainous terrain and limited road infrastructure.

Kalehe in South Kivu is also the scene of fighting between the Congolese army and armed groups. Over 24,000 people have fled into the bush and surrounding areas.

Overall an estimated 200,000 people have been displaced in South Kivu in recent months, most of whom are not receiving any assistance owing to access constraints.