17 May 2019

Democratic Republic of Congo - Conflict and internal displacement (DG ECHO, UN, NGOs)(ECHO Daily Flash of 17 May 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 17 May 2019 View Original

Armed clashes between various communities and non-state actors have been increasing in the highlands of South Kivu. At least 15 villages in the Mwenga-Fizi-Uvira triangle have been burnt down recently, according to aid organisations. An estimated 100,000 people have been displaced as a result.

This is in addition to 65,000 Congolese who were displaced in the same area in recent months, with 30,000 currently sheltering in Fizi.

The Congolese army and UN troops are struggling to contain the violence.

Access to the affected populations is extremely difficult because of the tense security situation, mountainous terrain and limited road infrastructure.

Kalehe in South Kivu is also the scene of fighting between the Congolese army and armed groups. Over 24,000 people have fled into the bush and surrounding areas.

Overall an estimated 200,000 people have been displaced in South Kivu in recent months, most of whom are not receiving any assistance owing to access constraints.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.