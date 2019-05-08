Democratic Republic of Congo – Conflict and internal displacement (DG ECHO, UN, INGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 May 2019)

Intense fighting has been ongoing since mid-April 2019 between the Congolese armed forces and a non-state armed actor, the “Allied Democratic Forces (ADF”) , in North Kivu and in particular around the city of Beni – also affected by an Ebola outbreak. The ADF are one of the most organised and aggressive armed groups in North Kivu.

Around 60,000 people have been displaced as a result, according to local sources. Many have sought refuge in public places including 7,000 in a school located 1 km from the Ugandan border, with little or no access to food, water and sanitation, increasing the risk of diseases spreading. Aid organisations are assessing the humanitarian situation.

Dozens of militia groups have been terrorising North Kivu for the past 20 years, with a significant increase in conflict, criminality and gender-based violence in recent months. More than one million people have been displaced from the province in recent years. The ongoing Ebola outbreak – the largest in the DRC – comes on top of this protection crisis.