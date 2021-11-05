DR Congo + 1 more
Democratic Republic of the Congo - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #6 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
- 6 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Assistance UN – September 2021
- 2 MILLION Estimated Acutely Food-Insecure Population IPC – July 2021
- 2 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in the DRC UNHCR – September 2021
962, 000 Estimated Number of Congolese Refugees in Neighboring Countries UNHCR – September 2021
515, 000 Estimated Number of Refugees Sheltering in the DRC UNHCR – September 2021
- Intensified military operations conducted by security forces in eastern DRC and armed group attacks on civilian populations have resulted in numerous casualties and mass displacement in recent months.
- Malnutrition among children ages five years and younger and pregnant and lactating women is projected to significantly increase in health zones across the DRC, according to a September IPC analysis.
- Armed attacks on civilian and humanitarian traffic continue to affect humanitarian organizations operating in the DRC