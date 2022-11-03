Democratic Republic of the Congo - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #5 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
106.7 MILLION Estimated Population of the DRC OCHA – December 2021 27 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Assistance in 2022 OCHA – February 2022 5.5 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in the DRC UNHCR – July 2022 1 MILLION Estimated Number of Congolese Refugees in Neighboring Countries UNHCR – August 2022 518,899 Estimated Number of Refugees Sheltering in the DRC UNHCR – August 2022
- Between 7.5 and 10 million people across the DRC will face severe levels of acute food insecurity through March 2023, according to FEWS NET.
- The M23 crisis has displaced 233,000 people in North Kivu Province’s Nyiragongo and Rutshuru territories since March 2022.
- Escalating armed group attacks against civilians continue to drive worsening humanitarian conditions in Ituri Province.
- Conflict over land in western DRC’s Maï-Ndombe Province has internally displaced more than 35,000 people in a region with limited existing humanitarian presence.