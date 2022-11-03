Democratic Republic of the Congo - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #5 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

106.7 MILLION Estimated Population of the DRC OCHA – December 2021 27 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Assistance in 2022 OCHA – February 2022 5.5 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in the DRC UNHCR – July 2022 1 MILLION Estimated Number of Congolese Refugees in Neighboring Countries UNHCR – August 2022 518,899 Estimated Number of Refugees Sheltering in the DRC UNHCR – August 2022