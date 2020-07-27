Democratic Republic of the Congo - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 (July 27, 2020)

Ongoing violence and intensified armed group attacks displaced more than 1 million people in eastern DRC’s Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu provinces between January and June, according to the UN. The insecurity has also disrupted humanitarian access to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in several parts of the region in recent months.

In June, the UN released a revised 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for the DRC in response to increased needs resulting from the additional displacement and impacts of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. In total, the revised HRP requests nearly $2.1 billion to reach 9.2 million people—an increase of $250 million and 1.1 million people compared to the initial HRP released in December 2019.