Democratic Republic of the Congo - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 (July 27, 2020)
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
Conflict displaces more than 1 million people in eastern DRC during first half of 2020
Populations in parts of central and eastern DRC to face severe food insecurity through January 2021
UN issues revised HRP, requesting $2.1 billion to reach 9.2 million people
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Ongoing violence and intensified armed group attacks displaced more than 1 million people in eastern DRC’s Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu provinces between January and June, according to the UN. The insecurity has also disrupted humanitarian access to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in several parts of the region in recent months.
In June, the UN released a revised 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for the DRC in response to increased needs resulting from the additional displacement and impacts of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. In total, the revised HRP requests nearly $2.1 billion to reach 9.2 million people—an increase of $250 million and 1.1 million people compared to the initial HRP released in December 2019.