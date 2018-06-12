12 Jun 2018

Democratic Republic of Congo - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

US Agency for International Development
HIGHLIGHTS

  • Nearly 84,000 Congolese have fled to neighboring Uganda to date in 2018

  • Continued FAW infestations could reduce harvests in eastern DRC

  • USG, relief organizations respond to Ebola outbreak in northwestern DRC

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Sporadic conflict and the presence of armed groups continue to result in fluid population movement across central and eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Since April, violence in North Kivu Province and areas of Kasaï region—comprising Kasaï,
    Kasaï-Central, Kasaï-Oriental, Lomami, and Sankuru provinces—has resulted in civilian deaths and displaced populations.

  • On May 8, the Government of DRC (GoDRC) declared an outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD) in Equateur Province. As of June 11, the GoDRC had reported 55 suspected, probable, or confirmed EVD cases, including 28 related deaths. USAID, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Institutes of Health are supporting the GoDRC-led response in Equateur.

  • With $63 million in FY 2018 humanitarian funding, the USG remains the largest donor for the DRC response; however, donors had provided only 16 percent of the $1.7 billion requested by the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan as of June 12, the UN reports

