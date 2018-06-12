Democratic Republic of Congo - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Sporadic conflict and the presence of armed groups continue to result in fluid population movement across central and eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Since April, violence in North Kivu Province and areas of Kasaï region—comprising Kasaï,

Kasaï-Central, Kasaï-Oriental, Lomami, and Sankuru provinces—has resulted in civilian deaths and displaced populations.

On May 8, the Government of DRC (GoDRC) declared an outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD) in Equateur Province. As of June 11, the GoDRC had reported 55 suspected, probable, or confirmed EVD cases, including 28 related deaths. USAID, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Institutes of Health are supporting the GoDRC-led response in Equateur.