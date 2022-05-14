DR Congo + 3 more

Democratic Republic of the Congo - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

106.7 MILLION
Estimated Population of the DRC
OCHA – December 2021

27 MILLION
Estimated Population in Need of Assistance in 2022
OCHA – January 2022

5.5 MILLION
Estimated Number of IDPs in the DRC
OCHA – January 2022

1 MILLION
Estimated Number of Congolese Refugees in Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – April 2022

519,000
Estimated Number of Refugees Sheltering in the DRC
UNHCR – February 2022

  • Clashes between the FARDC and suspected ex-M23 elements in North Kivu Province’s Rutshuru Territory prompted an estimated 19,000 Congolese refugees to seek shelter in Uganda between January and May.

  • Armed group attacks on IDP sites in Ituri Province’s Djugu Territory led to heightened population displacement and the deaths of at least 46 displaced individuals between March and May.

  • A humanitarian NGO recorded nearly 1,500 security incidents across eastern DRC and the new displacement of nearly 30,000 people countrywide during February

