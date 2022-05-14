DR Congo + 3 more
Democratic Republic of the Congo - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
106.7 MILLION
Estimated Population of the DRC
OCHA – December 2021
27 MILLION
Estimated Population in Need of Assistance in 2022
OCHA – January 2022
5.5 MILLION
Estimated Number of IDPs in the DRC
OCHA – January 2022
1 MILLION
Estimated Number of Congolese Refugees in Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – April 2022
519,000
Estimated Number of Refugees Sheltering in the DRC
UNHCR – February 2022
Clashes between the FARDC and suspected ex-M23 elements in North Kivu Province’s Rutshuru Territory prompted an estimated 19,000 Congolese refugees to seek shelter in Uganda between January and May.
Armed group attacks on IDP sites in Ituri Province’s Djugu Territory led to heightened population displacement and the deaths of at least 46 displaced individuals between March and May.
A humanitarian NGO recorded nearly 1,500 security incidents across eastern DRC and the new displacement of nearly 30,000 people countrywide during February