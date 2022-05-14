Democratic Republic of the Congo - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

106.7 MILLION

Estimated Population of the DRC

OCHA – December 2021

27 MILLION

Estimated Population in Need of Assistance in 2022

OCHA – January 2022

5.5 MILLION

Estimated Number of IDPs in the DRC

OCHA – January 2022

1 MILLION

Estimated Number of Congolese Refugees in Neighboring Countries

UNHCR – April 2022

519,000

Estimated Number of Refugees Sheltering in the DRC

UNHCR – February 2022

Clashes between the FARDC and suspected ex-M23 elements in North Kivu Province’s Rutshuru Territory prompted an estimated 19,000 Congolese refugees to seek shelter in Uganda between January and May.

Armed group attacks on IDP sites in Ituri Province’s Djugu Territory led to heightened population displacement and the deaths of at least 46 displaced individuals between March and May.