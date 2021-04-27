Democratic Republic of the Congo – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

19.6 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Assistance

UN – January 2021

27.3 MILLION Estimated Acutely Food Insecure Population

IPC – March 2021

5.5 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in the DRC

UN – December 2020

948,000 Estimated Number of Congolese Refugees Sheltering Abroad

UNHCR – March 2021

527,000 Estimated Number of Refugees Sheltering in the DRC

UNHCR – March 2021

Health actors have not recorded a new EVD case in North Kivu since March 1.

An estimated 27.3 million people will face Crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity from February to July, the most of any country in the world. USAID/BHA partners continue to support foodinsecure households across the DRC.

UNHCR released the 2021 DRC RRRP on April 1, which requests approximately $586 million to support Congolese refugees and asylum-seekers sheltering in neighboring countries

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

EVD Cases Decline in North Kivu

As of April 27, health authorities had not recorded any new EVD cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) North Kivu Province since March 1, according to relief actors. Since the start of the 12th EVD Outbreak in North Kivu on February 7, the Government of the DRC (GoDRC) Ministry of Health has recorded 12 EVD cases—11 confirmed and one probable—in the province’s Biena, Butembo, Katwa, and Musienene health zones, including two health workers who were infected with the disease. USAID/BHA partners continue to construct communal handwashing stations, organize public dialogues to raise broader awareness of EVD risks, and support local EVD treatment and transit centers to reduce disease transmission and provide urgently needed support to symptomatic individuals.

North Kivu Protests Disrupt Humanitarian Operations

Since early April, local demonstrators have staged protests in Beni, Butembo, Goma, and other major cities in North Kivu demanding the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) depart the country, according to international media. Protesters contend that UN peacekeepers have failed to protect civilians from organized armed groups (OAGs) operating in the country’s eastern provinces. Local groups have erected barricades to hinder vehicular traffic along multiple roads and called for a boycott to pressure GoDRC officials to assume greater responsibility for protecting the local populace. Protests have resulted in occasional physical confrontations between demonstrators and law enforcement officers, who have allegedly fired live rounds at crowds of protesters, resulting in one death in Butembo on April 9. In response to the ongoing insecurity, several humanitarian organizations have suspended relief operations and limited staff movement in North Kivu to protect field-based personnel.