Democratic Republic of the Congo - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 (June 2, 2020)
HIGHLIGHTS
Escalating insecurity in Ituri displaces more than 205,000 people, restricts humanitarian access
Renewed clashes exacerbate food insecurity in Djugu
Floods generate displacement, adversely affect 90,500 people in South Kivu
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Insecurity continues to exacerbate humanitarian needs across eastern DRC, with intensified conflict displacing more than 205,000 people in Ituri Province between January and May, according to relief actors. The violence—coupled with the impact of restrictions imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic—is also threatening food security and livelihoods and has severely restricted humanitarian access in some affected areas since early April.
Heavy rains and subsequent flooding have destroyed homes and agricultural fields, and generated widespread displacement in South Kivu Province’s Fizi and Uvira territories, adversely affecting at least 90,500 people as of mid-May. In response, U.S. Ambassador Michael A. Hammer declared a disaster for flood-affected areas of Uvira on April 23.