Democratic Republic of the Congo – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

19.6 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Assistance UN – January 2021

19.6 MILLION Estimated Acutely Food Insecure Population IPC – September 2020

5.5 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in the DRC UN – December 2020

942,000 Estimated Number of Congolese Refugees Sheltering Abroad UNHCR – January 2021

490,000 Estimated Number of Refugees Sheltering in the DRC UNHCR – January 2021

The DRC MoH confirmed a resurgence of EVD on February 6 after health actors confirmed a new EVD case in North Kivu.

Unknown armed actors attacked a convoy in North Kivu on February 22, resulting in the death of the Italian Ambassador to the DRC, a member of the Ambassador’s security detail, and a WFP driver.

OCHA released the 2021 DRC HRP on January 29, requesting approximately $1.98 billion to assist 9.6 million people in need.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

MoH Confirms New EVD Cases in North Kivu

The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (GoDRC) Ministry of Health (MoH) has confirmed eight new Ebola virus disease (EVD) cases across three health zones in eastern DRC’s North Kivu Province, near Butembo city, since early February. According to the MoH, health officials confirmed the first new EVD case in North Kivu’s Biena Health Zone on February 6, and have since confirmed an additional seven cases in Biena, Katwa, and Musienene health zones as of February 26. According to health actors, the first confirmed case was the wife of an EVD survivor from the region’s previous EVD outbreak, which lasted from August 2018 to June 2020; EVD can remain in bodily fluids of survivors and transmit to other individuals for several months. The new confirmed cases also follow the recently declared end of the country’s eleventh outbreak, which occurred in northwestern DRC’s Équateur Province from June to November 2020. In response to the new EVD cases,

USAID/BHA is supporting non-governmental organization (NGO) and UN partners with existing FY 2020 funding to establish EVD treatment and transit centers, as well as provide care to EVD-positive and EVD-symptomatic individuals in North Kivu.