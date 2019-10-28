28 Oct 2019

Democratic Republic of Congo - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 30 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (346.61 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • An estimated 15.6 million people facing Crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity through December

  • Insecurity in eastern DRC prompts mass displacement, particularly in Ituri

  • Ongoing measles outbreak results in 3,500 related deaths and 180,000 suspected cases in 2019

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Conflict internally displaced an estimated 718,000 people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) between January and June 2019, according to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Center (IDMC). Insecurity continued to prompt displacement and disrupt livelihoods in subsequent months, particularly across Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, and Tanganyika provinces.

  • An estimated 15.6 million people in the DRC are expected to face Crisis—IPC 3—or Emergency—IPC 4—levels of acute food insecurity from July to December, according to an August 2019 IPC analysis.7 More than 60 percent of the food-insecure population resides in the Kasaï region and areas of eastern DRC.

