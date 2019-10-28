Democratic Republic of Congo - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

Conflict internally displaced an estimated 718,000 people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) between January and June 2019, according to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Center (IDMC). Insecurity continued to prompt displacement and disrupt livelihoods in subsequent months, particularly across Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, and Tanganyika provinces.

An estimated 15.6 million people in the DRC are expected to face Crisis—IPC 3—or Emergency—IPC 4—levels of acute food insecurity from July to December, according to an August 2019 IPC analysis.7 More than 60 percent of the food-insecure population resides in the Kasaï region and areas of eastern DRC.