09 Mar 2018

Democratic Republic of Congo - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 09 Mar 2018
HIGHLIGHTS

• Conflict continues to displace populations within DRC and to neighboring countries

• UN requests nearly $1.7 billion to meet humanitarian needs in DRC during 2018

• Cholera and polio type 2 remain critical health concerns

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

• The 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) requests nearly $1.7 billion to provide humanitarian assistance to 10.5 million of the estimated 13.1 million people in need in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The 2018 appeal is the largest to date for DRC and reflects the widening scope of emergency needs in the country.

• Conflict continues to drive population displacement in DRC, with the UN projecting up to 2.4 million new internally displaced persons (IDPs) by the end of 2018. As of December 2017, approximately 4.5 million IDPs were sheltering across DRC, an increase of more than 100 percent from the estimated 2.2 million IDPs in December 2016, according to the UN.

• Conflict-related disruptions to agricultural and livelihood activities, combined with widespread fall armyworm (FAW) infestations, could reduce harvests in areas of DRC during 2018, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) reports. FEWS NET projects that displaced and vulnerable populations across central and eastern DRC will likely experience acute food insecurity through at least September 2018.

